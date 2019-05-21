BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Declared: Pass percentage of Class 10 students drops to 70.78% from 76.23% last year

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha declared the Class 10 results today (21 May) on its official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The pass percentage this year stands at 70.78 percent.

A total of 5,61,079 students had appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams, of which 3,97,125 students cleared the matric exams. The figure is lower than the pass percentage of 76.23 percent registered last year.

A total of 2,05,470 girls passed the Odisha Class 10 exams, while 1,91,655 boys passed. So once again, girls had a higher pass percentage than boys.

As many as 82 schools affiliated to the Odisha board posted 0 results, which means no student from these schools cleared the exam. In contrast, 289 schools registered 100 percent result, which means all students who appeared for the exams from these institutes passed.

Last year, the pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent, and Baleshwar district performed the best with 88.25 percent students having passed. Over 6 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 Matriculation exams in 2018.

Students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results.

The Odisha Class 10 results were delayed this year due to the disruption caused by Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10 Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all secondary education-related affairs in the state.

