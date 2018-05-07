You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2018 declared: Baleshwar records highest pass percentage; check score on bseodisha.nic.in

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 10:08:39 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha declared the BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 today at 9 am. Students can check their score on board's official results portals bseodisha.nic.in. However, if students are facing difficulties in accessing the official website, they can check results for the Class 10 Board exam on orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in as well.

According to NDTVBaleswar district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent, whereas the overall pass percentage stands at 76.23 percent. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra released the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board, the report said.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Matriculation exams that were held between 23 February to 8 March, Zee News reported.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a committee formed under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board regulates and develops secondary education in Odisha.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

- Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

- Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 10:08 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores