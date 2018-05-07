BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2018 declared: Baleshwar records highest pass percentage; check score on bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha declared the BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 today at 9 am. Students can check their score on board's official results portals bseodisha.nic.in. However, if students are facing difficulties in accessing the official website, they can check results for the Class 10 Board exam on orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in as well.

According to NDTV, Baleswar district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent, whereas the overall pass percentage stands at 76.23 percent. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra released the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board, the report said.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Matriculation exams that were held between 23 February to 8 March, Zee News reported.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a committee formed under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board regulates and develops secondary education in Odisha.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

- Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

- Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference