India is known for its festivals and different food items from various regions of the country. While Indians love to relish spicy and tasty food items, foreigners also enjoy different dishes during their visits to the country. While Indian food is available outside the country, people still relish the authenticity and real taste found in the items served here. Many people also come to India – be it for work or vacation – to witness the grand celebrations of festivals. One such individual, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis is often seen enjoying different experiences in the country. In his latest post, Alex Ellis shared a video greeting everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, the diplomat can be seen holding a bowl of ’til ladoo’ and enjoying one. The video also shows him greeting his followers on Makar Sankranti.

Ellis while sharing a wish in Marathi wrote, “To everyone celebrating the beginning of harvest season in India – a happy #MakarSankranti, #Lohri, #Maghi, #Uttarayan, #Pongal and #MaghBihu.”

While his video has won the hearts of people who lauded his gesture towards the festival, it has also amassed thousands of views.

Apart from that, another video of the British official is also going viral where Alex Ellis can be seen enjoying a spicy snack from a roadside vendor in Mumbai. Sharing the video on Twitter, he noted that he is trying out the famous Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream.

Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the मुंबई सैंडविच and chilli 🌶️ ice cream. #BombaySandwich या जेवायला! pic.twitter.com/24Xu9lkKQH — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) January 12, 2023

Social media users while taking to the comment section shared their reactions and suggested various items for him to eat in Mumbai. A user wrote, “Fruit cream ….to die for. Bachelor’s serving staff comes walking almost a km to serve you, parking is a problem on this stretch. #Bachelors is a permanent speed breaker on”, while another person wrote, “I have to make you try the vada pav, High commissioner. Especially the one at Prabhadevi. Next time!”

