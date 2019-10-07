You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bridge in Gujarat's Junagadh collapses due to incessant rains; several feared to be trapped, no deaths reported

India Asian News International Oct 07, 2019 12:01:44 IST

  • A bridge near Malanka village here collapsed owing to incessant rainfall in the region. Several are said to be trapped and suffered injuries in the incident.

  • However, no loss of life has been reported yet.

  • The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. As many as three cars slid and fell into the gap.

Junagadh: A bridge near Malanka village in Junagadh collapsed owing to incessant rainfall in the region. Several are said to be trapped and suffered injuries in the incident.

However, no loss of life has been reported yet.

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle. As many as three cars slid and fell into the gap.

The road connecting to Junagadh, Sasan-Gir and Gir Somnath has been blocked.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The exact number of injuries and quantum of damages are yet to be ascertained.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 12:01:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores