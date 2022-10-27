Bride's relative stabs 'barati' to death over shortage of 'Gulab Jamun' at wedding ceremony in Agra

Agra: A 22-year-old man was killed and five others injured following a clash over shortage of ‘Gulab Jamun’ at a wedding ceremony here in Etmadpur, officials informed on Thursday.

The incident occurred at wedding ceremony of in Mohalla Shaikhan resident Usman’s daughters, the police said.

An argument erupted between the bride’s and the groom’s side due to the shortage of gulab jamun (a sweet item), the police added.

Etmadpur Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Gupta told PTI, “The argument over the shortage of the sweet escalated into a serious fight and one man attacked the attendees with a knife.”

Gupta said, “Sunny (22), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was first sent to the Community Health Centre and then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where he died during treatment. His body was sent for post mortem.”

Five persons injured in the attack were sent to the Community Health Centre in Etmadpur, the police said.

A complaint has been filed by the victim’s family but no arrest has been made so far.

“Further action will be taken as per the complaint of the victim’s family,” said Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.