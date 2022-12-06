'Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat': Student cleans spilled food on metro floor
The boy took out a page from his notebook and washed off the dirt with it.
We often discuss how we can keep our surroundings neat and clean. Though we only focus on our housing premises, the public places also deserve the same kind of attention. Now, a schoolboy has set a unique example by cleaning off the metro floor that got dirty by his own deed. The story was shared by one of his fellow passengers, Ashu Singh on his Linkedin profile.
According to the post, the young boy was attempting to take out his water bottle from his backpack while travelling in a Delhi metro. Then his lunch box kept in the same pocket fell onto the floor by mistake. To anyone’s surprise, the boy, immediately realising that the food made the place stained, went on to clean it. He took out a page from his notebook and clean the dirt with it. After that, he wiped the floor with his handkerchief.
Referring to the boy as the “Real Brand Ambassador of Swach Bharat Mission,” Singh wrote, “In Delhi Metro, a young boy, who was sitting with plugged earphones was taking out his water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box fell, and all his lunch spilt onto the floor. The boy tore out a page from one of his notebooks and picked up all the food from the floor. He then took his handkerchief and wiped the floor clean, exactly as it was before the spillage.” A photo of the boy cleaning the floor was also attached to the Linkedin post.
The responsible move by the youngster earned many plaudits from users. Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 60,000 reactions and hundreds of comments so far. A user noted, “Amazing to see or to hear such instances, his parents must be proud of him. He is a Gem. We need to create such conscious personalities as it is very much needed.” Another person stated, “Hope every citizen of India thinks like that.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
"Trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together": French president Emmanuel Macron as India assumes G20 Presidency
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also congratulated PM Narendra Modi as India assumed the G20 Presidency. He looked forward to working with PM Modi in addressing various challenges faced by the international community
How Donyi Polo Airport is going to be India's force multiplier against China
India's ability to launch a military counter-offensive against China received yet anothet boost when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. This will help the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to operate along the border with Tibet
UP-Yogi 2.0: Investment, start-ups and one trillion economy
Today, Uttar Pradesh is fortunate to get the leadership of two karm-yogis, PM Modi and CM Yogi, the land has transformed itself exceptionally in last five and a half years to become new India’s growth engine