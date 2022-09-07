Amid the protest, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee was however allowed to offer prayers at the temple, said priest Ashish Pujari.

Ujjain (MP): Bajrang Dal activists on Tuesday night stopped Bollywood actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for their alleged remarks over beef-eating and watching Brahmastra movie.

Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters.

Eyewitnesses said despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises.

Bajrang Dal workers raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan.

“We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food,” Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube said.

Even Alia had said that those who want to see her film Brahmastra should watch while others who are not keen shouldn’t, he claimed.

In an Instagram post before visiting the temple, Alia along with Ranbir and Brahmastra film director Ayan Mukherjee said that she was very excited to visit the temple and seek blessing for the success of the film.

Amid the protest, Ayan Mukherjee took darshan of the deity, temple priest Ashish Pujari said.

The police official said they have taken action under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.

In 2011, Ranbir while promoting his film Rockstar had said he loved eating beef.

“My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan,” he had said.

The old video has resurfaced ahead of the release of Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor is being called ‘beef guy from Peshawar’ by the ‘boycott gang’.

With inputs from agencies

