India

BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi and others pay tribute

BR Ambedkar will always be remembered for supporting of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination

FP Trending April 14, 2022 13:36:19 IST
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi and others pay tribute

Dr BR Ambedkar: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to BR Ambedkar today, 14 April on his 131st birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said that Ambedkar being the architect of the Constitution laid the foundation of modern India.

“Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! A strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India as the architect of the Constitution,” President Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Further in his tweet, the President mentioned that we should do our part in building an inclusive society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution by sharing a small video on his official handle. Through his tweet, he informed that it is a day to reiterate our commitments so that we can fulfil Ambedkar's dreams for our nation.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remembered Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and called him a multi-faceted genius with outstanding constitutional skills.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also acknowledged the social reformer on his birth anniversary. He hailed him for giving India a progressive and all-inclusive constitution as well as giving equal opportunities and rights to every section.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Ambedkar by sharing a clip on the leaders’ life and achievements.

Below are a few more tributes from ministers across the country:

BR Ambedkar was born in 1891 in Maharashtra in a Dalit family. He played an important role in India's freedom movement. He will always be remembered for supporting of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. Apart from being a jurist and economist, Ambedkar was also India's first Law Minister.

On 6 December, 1956, Ambedkar passed away. Later in 1990, he was conferred with India’s highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 14, 2022 13:36:19 IST

TAGS:

also read

Narendra Modi urges retiring Rajya Sabha members to inspire coming generations
Politics

Narendra Modi urges retiring Rajya Sabha members to inspire coming generations

Bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha members retiring till July, the prime minister said experience has its own importance, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.

Jyotirao Phule champion of social justice, source of hope for countless people, says Narendra Modi
India

Jyotirao Phule champion of social justice, source of hope for countless people, says Narendra Modi

The prime minister paid his tributes to the social reformer on his birth anniversary

‘Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' to be launched by Modi govt on Ambedkar Jayanti
India

‘Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' to be launched by Modi govt on Ambedkar Jayanti

'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' series aims to sensitize the participants about the various government schemes and initiatives