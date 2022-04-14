BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi and others pay tribute

BR Ambedkar will always be remembered for supporting of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to BR Ambedkar today, 14 April on his 131st birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said that Ambedkar being the architect of the Constitution laid the foundation of modern India.

“Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! A strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India as the architect of the Constitution,” President Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Further in his tweet, the President mentioned that we should do our part in building an inclusive society.

आंबेडकर जयंती पर बाबासाहब को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल पक्षधर, बाबासाहब ने संविधान शिल्पी के रूप में आधुनिक भारत की नींव रखी। आइए, हम उनके ‘पहले भी भारतीय, बाद में भी भारतीय और अंत में भी भारतीय’ के आदर्श पर चलते हुए समावेशी समाज के निर्माण में अपना योगदान दें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution by sharing a small video on his official handle. Through his tweet, he informed that it is a day to reiterate our commitments so that we can fulfil Ambedkar's dreams for our nation.

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation. pic.twitter.com/mLTgmJ8tNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remembered Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and called him a multi-faceted genius with outstanding constitutional skills.

My humble tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Babasaheb was a multi-faceted genius- a legal luminary, visionary statesman, outstanding constitutional expert, brilliant parliamentarian & social reformer. #BRAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/ftGMZ5vdzz — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also acknowledged the social reformer on his birth anniversary. He hailed him for giving India a progressive and all-inclusive constitution as well as giving equal opportunities and rights to every section.

बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर जी का विराट जीवन स्वयं में सामाजिक न्याय व समरसता का ऐसा अमर विचार है जिसने भारत को प्रगतिशील व सर्वसमावेशी संविधान देकर न सिर्फ देश को एकता के सूत्र में बांधा बल्कि हर वर्ग को अपना जीवन संवारने के लिए समान अवसर व अधिकार देकर देश के विकास में सहभागी बनाया। pic.twitter.com/AGz8YS7c6W — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Ambedkar by sharing a clip on the leaders’ life and achievements.

On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/4fVbwKvp8w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022

Below are a few more tributes from ministers across the country:

My sincere tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his life and works continue to inspire us to work tirelessly for the good of all and to uphold the cardinal principles of our Constitution. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2022

पूज्य बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर जी की जयंती के अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। आइए मिलकर एक ऐसा भारत बनाएं जहाँ देश के हर बच्चे को अच्छी से अच्छी शिक्षा मिले, यही बाबा साहब को देश की सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2022

Our differences were never to be our deficiencies. Our diversity is our strength. To stand up & protect it is our most basic duty.#बाबासाहेब_का_संविधान#DeshKiDharohar pic.twitter.com/GUxIe46KkL — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2022

In the India Babasaheb envisioned, there was no place for vested interests. All were to be equal, all were to be one. Today, it's our responsibility to restore this vision.#बाबासाहेब_का_संविधान#DeshKiDharohar pic.twitter.com/srXfgUNfO8 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2022

BR Ambedkar was born in 1891 in Maharashtra in a Dalit family. He played an important role in India's freedom movement. He will always be remembered for supporting of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. Apart from being a jurist and economist, Ambedkar was also India's first Law Minister.

On 6 December, 1956, Ambedkar passed away. Later in 1990, he was conferred with India’s highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna.

