BPSSC SI Mains admit card 2020 released on bpssc.bih.nic.in; exam to be held on 11 October

BPSSC SI Mains exam | The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has on Wednesday released the Admit Card of main written examination for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 01/2019).

Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can download their admit card on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Combined Mains (Written) Examination for selection of candidates for the 2,446 vacant posts of Bihar Police Sub Inspector will be conducted on 11 October, The Times of India reported.

The exam will be held in two shifts across various exam centres and candidates have to carry their BPSSC SI Admit Card along with ID Proof. Candidates have to follow all the instructions and guidelines for COVID-19 prevention such as wearing of masks, gloves etc.

There will be two papers in the main examination. The first paper will be of two hours in general Hindi of 200 marks. The paper will have 100 questions and it will be mandatory for candidates to get minimum qualifying marks of 30 percent.

The second paper will be related to General Studies, General Science, Civics Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathemativs and Mental Aptitude Test. The second paper will be of 200 marks as well.

There will be deduction of 0.2 marks for each incorrect answer.

Based on the main written exam, a merit list will be prepared of candidates who will be selected for the physical efficiency test.

As per the official notification, there are 2,064 vacancies for the post of Police Sub Inspector with a pay scale between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. There are 215 vacancies for Sergeant, with the same pay scale. For Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), there are 125 vacancies, with a pay scale between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300. Finally, there are 42 vacancies for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) with a pay scale between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Steps to download the Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSSC.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Police SI admit card download 2020 link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials (including registration number, date of birth and captcha).

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print for future reference.