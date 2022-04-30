Applicants will be able to download their BPSSC PET admit card using their registration numbers, date of birth, and other details

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for the Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET. Candidates who applied for the BPSSC Recruitment will now be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC PET Range Forest Officers & Sub Inspector Exam Date

As per the notice, the PET is scheduled to be held from 13 May 2022 to 16 May 2022 for filling the vacancy of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) and for Range Officers of Forest - (Advt. No. 02/2020), PET will be conducted on 12 May 2022.

Details of the vacancies

The recruitment drive targets to fill up a total of 212 posts of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department and 43 posts of Range Officers of Forest.

How to download the admit card?

Applicants will be able to download their BPSSC PET admit card using their registration numbers, date of birth, and other details. The appearing candidates should keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates are advised to follow the following steps to download the admit card:

Go to the official website of the commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Go to the notification link that reads 'BPSSC Forest Range Officer & SI PET Admit Card 2022. You will be redirected to a new page. Fill in your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. The BPSSC PET Admit Card 2022 will appear on your screen. Download your BPSSC PET Admit Card for Enforcement Range Officer & SI and save it for future correspondence.

The candidates should take a print out of the admit card as they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without producing it.

Click on the direct link below to download the admit card.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.