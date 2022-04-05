BPSSC issues admit cards for Bihar Police SI/Sergeant main exam 2020, here's how to download

The Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Main Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 24 April by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.

As the main exam for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant approaches, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued admit cards, which will allow candidates to enter the examination centre. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in using their login credentials.

The Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam was held on 26 December, last year and the result was announced on 2 February. A total of 47900 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

The main exam is split into two parts, the first is a Hindi paper in which candidates must score at least 30%. This is a qualifying paper that will not be factored into the final merit list. General Awareness will be the subject of the second paper.

Following are the steps for downloading the BPSSC SI Admit Card:

- Go to the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police Mains admit card link on the homepage.

- Then, enter your registration ID/mobile number as well as your date of birth to log in.

- The Bihar Police SI admit card will now appear on the screen.

- Download and make a copy for future reference.

To make things easier for you, here's a direct link to download the BPSSC SI admit card.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 2,213 vacancies, of which 1998 are for Police SI positions and 198 are for Sergeant positions. These positions were advertised by BPSSC in August of last year, and applications were accepted online in August and September of 2020.

