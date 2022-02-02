BPSC to conduct 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive exam on 30 April, check notification here

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on 23 January this year. However, the Bihar Public Service Commission deferred the exam due to unavoidable reasons

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the examination date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The Commission released an official notification regarding the exam date. As per the notification, the exam will be held on 30 April 2022, Saturday.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Direct link to the notification is here.

The Commission has said in its official notification that the details regarding the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam will be announced on the website soon along with the details related to examination timings.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on 23 January this year. However, the Bihar Public Service Commission deferred the exam due to unavoidable reasons.

Only those candidates who possessed a bachelors degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university were eligible to apply for the exam.

The upper age limit to apply was 37 years for candidates belonging to the General category whereas for applicants belonging to Backward Class and Economically Backward Class, the upper age limit was 40 years. SC/ST candidates had an upper age limit of 42 years.

Selection is done in three stages which are the preliminary exam, main written examination and the interview. The prelims will be of 150 marks and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours only. Candidates who qualify the preliminary round will be shortlisted to appear for the main examination.

The Bihar Public Service Commission is carrying the recruitment drive to fill a total of 726 posts in the state government, as reported by Scroll.in.

For further details regarding the exam, all candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.