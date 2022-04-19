BPSC recruitment: Application correction window opens for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts

The application process of BPSC recruitment drive, which aims to fill 107 vacancies, has begun in March this year

The application correction process for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor has been started by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today, 19 April. The last date to apply for the correction of the application forms is 25 April. Candidates can do so by visiting the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their completed application forms via post till 5 May and should refer to the official circular for more details. Check the circular here.

Here is how you can make changes to your application form

Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on “Apply Online” link given on the BPSC home page

Click on the link that reads “B.P.S.C. Online Application”

Login using your BPSC portal user name and password

Make changes to your Assistant Town Planning Supervisor form and click on submit

Print your BPSC application form for future reference

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 107 vacancies. The application process for the same had begun in March this year.

What makes the candidates eligible?

To be eligible, the candidate should hold a degree in Bachelor of Planning// Master in Planning/ Master in Town Planning/ Master in Regional Planning/ Master in Urban Planning/Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialization in Urban and Regional Studies)/ Master in Country Planning/ Master in City Planning or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university, as per the official notice.

The applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 37 years as on 1 August last year to be eligible for the posts. For more details related to the eligibility criteria, vacancies and recruitment process, applicants can check the recruitment notice. Check the direct link to the notification here.

Candidates should check the official BPSC website for the latest updates related to the examination and admit card.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.