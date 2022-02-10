BPSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 280 posts, check details here

The Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer will be recruited under the Urban Development and Housing Department

The last date to apply for vacancies of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer is today, 10 February. Following the day, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application window for the posts. The online registration process started on 17 January, 2022.

The Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer will be recruited under the Urban Development and Housing Department. Interested and eligible applicants can visit the official website and apply for the post.

BPSC recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC - http://onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage search for the apply link and click on it

Register on the portal and fill the application form for Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer post

Upload the mentioned documents and pay the application fee

Download the application form, take a printout for future reference

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Applicants applying for the posts must have attained 21 years of age as of August 2021. The upper age limit for male applicants is 37 years and for female, it is 40 years.

Selection procedure

Applicants will be recruited on the basis of a written exam, there will be no interview round. The written exam will consist of two sessions of 100 marks each. The duration of the sessions will be two hours each.

Application fee

Applicants belonging to the General/ OBC category/Other State are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Female applicants and individuals belonging to SC/ST/ PH categories will have to pay Rs 200.

With this recruitment drive, the BPSC aims to fill a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Candidates are suggested to read the official notification by the BPSC regarding educational qualifications and other details before applying for the vacancies.

Check the official notification here.

