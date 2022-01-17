BPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 250+ Asst Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts; details here

The last date to apply for the posts is 10 February, 2022.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officers on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts at the BPSC website - http://onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in .

The last date to apply for the posts is 10 February, 2022. It is to be noted that applicants are allowed to make corrections in their online application forms till 17 February.

BPSC recruitment 2022: Follow the below steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website of BPSC - http://onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link for the post

Register on the portal by entering personal details

Fill the application form and upload digital copies of the requested documents

Pay the application, recheck the filled details and click on the submit button

Download the BPSC recruitment 2022 application form and take a printout

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Person With Disability (PWD) category can pay Rs 200. Women candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

Age limit

Candidates who are applying for the posts should be between 21 to 37 years of age as of August 2021. Upper age relaxation is given to those who belong to reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection process for the posts of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer will comprise a written test. The Commission will hold the written exam in two sessions. Each paper will have 125 objective-type questions. The total marks of both papers is 100. As per the official notification, the recruitment process will not include any interview round.

Applicants are requested to check eligibility criteria and educational qualification in the official notice.

Check the official notice here.

https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-01-14-02.pdf

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 286 Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer posts in the Urban Development and Housing Department.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission - http://onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in .

