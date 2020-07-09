BPSC postpones 65th main exam 2020 and 31st Judicial Service prelims; check bpsc.bih.nic.in for details

The main exam was scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5 and 7 August, while the Judicial Service prelims exam was slated to be held on 9 August.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the 65th main exam 2020 and 31st Judicial Service prelims exam. The main exam was scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5 and 7 August, while the Judicial Service prelims exam was slated to be held on 9 August.

The BPSC has informed that the new dates for these exams will be released later.

According to Hindustan Times, the 65th main exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to take place on 25, 26 and 28 July, but was rescheduled for August. The commission is holding the state civil services exam to fill 434 vacancies in various government departments.

The prelims exam for state civil services was conducted last year on 15 October and the result was announced on 6 March, 2020. More than 2.57 lakh candidates took the prelims examination, out of which only 6,517 qualified for the main examination.

There will be three papers in main – one paper of Hindi of 100 marks and two General studies paper each of 300 marks. Besides, there will be one paper for optional subject of 300 marks.

The selection process involves three stages, prelims, main and interview, reported The Times of India. Those who got shortlisted in the prelims can appear for the main exam. Candidates who get through the second stage have to appear for the interview after which the selection list is released.

The exams for Judicial Services are being conducted for filling 221 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Grade). The BPSC released the notification for 31st Judicial Services recruitment exam on 9 March.