BPSC releases notification for state civil services Mains exam; apply from 4 May at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification for 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in . Those who have cleared the BPSC 65th Prelims 2020 can apply for the main examinations from 4 May.

Candidates will have to pay the application fee by 18 May. The last date of filling the online application form is 28 May.

BPSC in its notice said that candidates will get the link of filling the application form after 11 am on the next day of paying the application fee.

BPSC 65th Combined (Preliminary) Exam 2020 was held on 15 October 2019 and the results were declared on 6 March. More than 2, 57,000 candidates appeared for the examination of which only 6,517 qualified for the main examination.

After filling the online application form, candidates will have to take a print out of the same and send the hard copy to the commission along with the required documents. The hard copy and documents must reach the BPSC office by 5 pm of 15 June.

The commission has not announced the date for the BPSC 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam.

According to NDTV, the exam will be held for three subjects. The Hindi paper will consist 100 of marks and two General studies paper each of 300 marks.

The one remaining subject will be optional which the candidates can select from a list of 34 subjects. The optional subject will have only one paper of 300 marks.

