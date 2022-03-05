BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022: Apply for over 6,000 posts at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, details here

Candidates applying for the post should be between 31 and 47 years of age as on 1 August 2021. BPSC has allowed upper age limit relaxation for Reserved category candidates.

The online application window for recruitment to the post of Headmaster, in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department, has been opened by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates who want to apply can register themselves online through the official website of BPSC -onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the Headmaster vacancies is 28 March.

Eligibility criteria:

All applicants should be Indian citizens and residing in Bihar. Candidates applying for the post should be between 31 and 47 years of age as on 1 August 2021. BPSC has allowed upper age limit relaxation for Reserved category candidates.

Eligible candidates must have a post-graduate degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 percent marks. The applicants should also have a BEd/BAEd/BScEd degree from a government recognized institution. It is mandatory for all aspirants for the Headmaster post to have qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test held in or after 2012.

More details regarding educational qualifications are in the official notice. View the notice here.

Selection Process:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written examination. The Headmaster recruitment paper will consist of 150 multiple choice questions of one mark each. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response. The duration of the BPSC written exam will be of two hours.

Application fee:

General OBC/Other State candidates are required to pay Rs 750 as BPSC application fee. Female/SC/ST/ PH candidates will have to pay Rs 200.

With this recruitment drive, the BPSC is aiming to fill a total of 6,421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar. The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 35,000 and will also be given other admissible allowances. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies can be increased or decreased by the Commission.

For more details and queries on the BPSC recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

