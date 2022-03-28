BPSC head teacher recruitment 2022: Apply for 40,506 posts at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in; find direct link here

Through this recruitment drive, the Bihar Public Service Commission seeks to fill a total of 40,506 vacancies of which 13,761 are reserved for female applicants

The online application process for vacancies of head teacher in primary schools under the state education department has been started by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to register for the concerned vacancies is 22 April this year.

Through this recruitment drive, the Bihar Public Service Commission will fill up a total of 40,506 head teacher vacancies. Out of the total number of posts, 13,761 are reserved for female applicants.

Before applying for BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022, candidates are requested to read the official notification.

Find the notice here.

Here are the steps to apply for BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Apply Online” option given on the BPSC main page

Step 3: Then, click on the application link that reads as “Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department”

Step 4: Fill up the BPSC application form, upload the mandatory documents and pay the required fee

Step 5: Finally, click on submit and keep a printout of the BPSC recruitment for for future reference

Find direct link for BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the district-wise roster positions here.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Those applying should not be more than 60 years of age as on 1 August last year. Applicants should also possess a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any recognised university. However, five per cent relaxation in the minimum prescribed marks has been given to female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/EWS categories.

Aspirants from unreserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category are required to pay Rs 200.

For more details and information, candidates are requested to keep a regular check the official BPSC website.

