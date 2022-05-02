BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today, check details here

A minimum of 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of panchayat elementary teacher/urban elementary teacher under panchayat raj institutions and urban local body institutions is needed

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application process today, 2 May for recruitment to 40,000+ vacancies for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Bihar government. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the Commission's official website.

The recruitment drive targets to fill 40506 vacancies out of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Applicants can check the district-wise roster vacancies here.

Here are the steps to apply for BPSC Head Master Recruitment:

Go to the official website.

Click on 'apply online'.

Click on the 'BPSC Apply Online'.

Go to the application link that reads “Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department”.

Fill up the form and upload your documents.

Pay your application fees.

Submit the form and print it out for future correspondence.

BPSC Head Master Recruitment Application Fees

For General category candidates, a fee of Rs.750 is applicable. For candidates belonging to SC/ST of Bihar/ Reserved & UR (Female)/ PWD category, a fee of Rs.200 is applicable. The payment is to be done online through different modes available

BPSC Head Master Recruitment Educational Qualification

Candidates should hold a degree (relevant discipline), D.El.Ed/ B.T/ B.Ed./ B.A.Ed/ B.L.Ed./B.Sc.Ed from a recognised University. Candidates should check the official notification for more details.

What is the age limit?

The upper age limit for applying for the posts is 60 Years. However, there are age relaxations for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/ PH/ Ex-servicemen categories.

What is the work experience needed?

A minimum of 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of panchayat elementary teacher/urban elementary teacher under panchayat raj institutions and urban local body institutions is needed. It is to be noted that Graduate teachers of urban body institutions or panchayati raj institutions whose services are confirmed are eligible.

Here is the link to the official notification.

