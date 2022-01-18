BPSC CDPO: Preliminary exam postponed by Commission, check official notice here

According to the official notice, the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Exam which was scheduled to be held on 6 February this year is being postponed due to unavoidable reasons

The examination date for Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Exam has been postponed again by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Candidates who had enrolled for the exam may check the notice on the official website of BPSC - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Procedure to view the notification for BPSC CDPO exam is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘Notice regarding postponement of Child Development Project Officer (Prelims), on the homepage

-View the notice and download a copy of the PDF for further reference

Direct link to the BPSC CDPO exam postponement notification is here.

The CDPO (Prelim) Competitive exam has already been postponed twice last year, as per Scroll.in.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on 31 October last year but was postponed due to the Bihar Panchayat Elections.

The Bihar Public Service Commission will recruit candidates for CDPO though a preliminary examination which will be followed by a main exam and an interview round.

The minimum education qualification to apply for this post is a Bachelor’s degree in any course from a recognised University and the minimum age for applying in the exam is 21. The upper age limit for male candidates is 37 whereas for females, the upper age is capped at 40.

For more details, applicants can refer to the information brochure here.

The recruitment drive for CDPO is being conducted to fill a total of 55 vacancies in the State Social Welfare Department.

