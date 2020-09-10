BPSC announces revised dates of 31st judicial services prelims; exams to be held on 7 October
The commission is expected to release the admit cards for the exam soon. The online hall ticket can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of BPSC when it is released
The revised tentative date for 31st judicial services preliminary examination has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to a notice issued by the commission, the prelims will be conducted on 7 October.
Hindustan Times reported that the examination was scheduled to be held on 9 August earlier but it was postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”. This examination is being conducted to fill 221 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Grade).
The official notification by BPSC had invited applications for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination on 9 March.
Click here for the official notice given out by the BPSC.
The admit card is immensely important for all candidates aiming to appear for the recruitment exam as it will carry crucial information of the candidate. It also carries details like the date, time, and venue of the examination.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, the selection process for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination will be done on the basis of exams at different levels.
There are three stages that candidates need to qualify: the prelims, followed by the mains exam, and the interview.
Only those candidates who qualify a certain round will be selected for the next level. The recruitment procedure will be concluded with the conduction of a personal interview.
The commission also released the tentative dates for its 65th main examination. This exam was also postponed along with the 31st judicial services preliminary examination.
Now the written mains exam will be held on 13, 14, and 16 October.
