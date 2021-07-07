The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised examination dates for the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020 and Auditor Preliminary Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates, who applied for these exams, can check the new schedule and advertisements on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the latest update, BPSC Project Manager Exam 2020 will be conducted on 8 August and the timing is from 12:00 pm to 2.15 pm. On the other hand, the BPSC Auditor Exam 2020 will be held on 29 August and the timing is from 12 pm to 2.00 pm.

The commission has further informed that the admit cards for both tests will be released one week prior to the date of the exam. Earlier, both the exams were scheduled to be held in April this year, however, got postponed due to the second COVID-19 wave.

Click here for the notice for Auditor Competitive exam.

Click here for the notice for Project Manager exam.

As per the notice, the Auditor examination will be conducted at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, and Bhagalpur. While, the Project Manager exam will be held at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, and Bhagalpur.

Meanwhile, the Commission will also conduct the BPSC 31st Judicial Service Mains examination from 25 to 28 July. Candidates who have qualified for the prelim exam will be able to give Mains examination this year. Last year, a total of 1,53,69 applicants had appeared for the prelims examination, out of which, 2,379 candidates cleared it.

The BPSC recently announced the revised schedule for the 66th main competitive examination 2021 as well. As per the official update, the BPSC 66th Main Written Exam will be held from 29 to 31 July. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed further based on the merit list which will be prepared on the marks obtained in the written examination.