BPSC 66th Main 2021: Exam to be held from 29 to 31 July; check bpsc.bih.nic for more details
Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held from 5 June but it got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the fresh schedule or dates for the 66th main competitive examination 2021. As per the latest update, the BPSC 66th Main Written Exam will be conducted from 29 to 31 July.
Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held from 5 June but it got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates, who have applied for the exam, can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to check the latest notification.
The duration of the 66th mains competitive examination 2021 for each subject will be three hours. Candidates will have to answer the given exam in one of the languages including Hindi or English or Urdu. Applicants, who are selected, will be further interviewed based on the merit list which is prepared on the marks obtained in the written examination.
Given below is the schedule for the examinations:
- General Hindi examination and General Studies - Paper 1 will be conducted on 29 July. The General Hindi paper will take place from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm while the General Studies test will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- General Studies - Paper 2 will be conducted on 30 July and the timing is from 10: 00 am to 1:00 pm
- Finally, the optional subject examination will be conducted on 31 July and the timing is from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Further, in the official notice, BPSC informed that the admit cards for appearing candidates will be made available on the official BPSC website a week prior to the examination date as the commission will not send admit cards to applicants by post.
This BPSC 66th Mains examination is being held to fill a total of 731 vacancies in various departments under the Bihar government. Candidates should note that out of the total number of vacancies, at least 169 posts have been reserved for women.
also read
Bihar Public Service Commission announces date for 66th BPSC prelims 2020 on bpsc.bih.nic.in; exam to be held on 27 Dec
BPSC Prelims 2020 | According to a notice on the official website of the commission there are 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the state government
Bihar Public Service Commission declares Assistant Engineer main exam results; check merit list on bpsc.bih.nic.in
According to the BPSC, 1,006 candidates have appeared for the civil engineering main (written) examination of which 271 have qualified.
BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission announces 111 vacancies for associate professor post New
Interested candidates must have a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the subject