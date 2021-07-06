BPSC 66th Main 2021: Exam to be held from 29 to 31 July; check bpsc.bih.nic for more details

Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held from 5 June but it got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the fresh schedule or dates for the 66th main competitive examination 2021. As per the latest update, the BPSC 66th Main Written Exam will be conducted from 29 to 31 July.

Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held from 5 June but it got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates, who have applied for the exam, can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to check the latest notification.

The duration of the 66th mains competitive examination 2021 for each subject will be three hours. Candidates will have to answer the given exam in one of the languages including Hindi or English or Urdu. Applicants, who are selected, will be further interviewed based on the merit list which is prepared on the marks obtained in the written examination.

Given below is the schedule for the examinations:

- General Hindi examination and General Studies - Paper 1 will be conducted on 29 July. The General Hindi paper will take place from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm while the General Studies test will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

- General Studies - Paper 2 will be conducted on 30 July and the timing is from 10: 00 am to 1:00 pm

- Finally, the optional subject examination will be conducted on 31 July and the timing is from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Further, in the official notice, BPSC informed that the admit cards for appearing candidates will be made available on the official BPSC website a week prior to the examination date as the commission will not send admit cards to applicants by post.

This BPSC 66th Mains examination is being held to fill a total of 731 vacancies in various departments under the Bihar government. Candidates should note that out of the total number of vacancies, at least 169 posts have been reserved for women.