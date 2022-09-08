Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the revised date for BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022. The re-examination of 67th Combined prelims will be held on 21 September in the state. The official notice has been published on the official web portal of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the revised date for BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022. The re-examination of 67th Combined prelims will be held on 21 September in the state. The official notice has been published on the official web portal of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The notice further states that the examination will be held from 12 to 2 PM. The recruitment drive aims at filling up multiple posts in the Bihar government departments. The candidates who are to appear for the re-examination will be required to reach the exam venue by 11 AM on the exam date. The exam is being held for posts like General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Revenue Officer, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Labor Superintendent, Assistant Planning Officer and other posts. The candidates are advised to refer to the notice published on the website for more details.

Steps to download the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam notice:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification link, ‘Important Notice: Regarding 67th Combined (Preliminary) Re-Examination’ on the home page.

Step 3: The BPSC 67th Prelims exam notice will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the BPSC notification PDF for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the BPSC notification:

https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-09-07-07.pdf

Candidates should be aware that the Bihar State government has agreed to conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in the old pattern which was mentioned during the application process. The exam was earlier conducted in May but was later cancelled due to issues of paper leak.

The decision to conduct the exam in one shift, on one day was announced after the authority in-charge BPSC told Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that a discussion was done with everyone concerned about the 67th Prelims exam. He further informed that everyone had given their go-ahead to hold the exam on a single day, in a single shift.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the BPSC website for the release of admit cards.

