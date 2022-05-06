BPSC 67th Prelims Examination: Important instructions issued for candidates; check notice here

The BPSC 67th Combined Prelims exam will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres across 38 districts

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released an important notice for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022. The BPSC 67th Prelims Exam will be held on 8 May. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the notice on the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, candidates appearing for the exam will be required to reach the examination centre an hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Aspirants who reach the exam venue after the paper has started will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Applicants are not allowed to carry mobile phones, wifi gadgets, Bluetooth, smart watch, electronic pen, pager, along with any electronic items to the exam hall. Blade/whitener/eraser are also not to be carried to the exam centre. However, wristwatches are allowed.

The OMR sheet needs to be neat and clean and there should be no extra mark on it. Candidates need to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card and also on the OMR sheet before attempting the examination. Here is the direct link to the notification.

Here are the steps to download the BPSC Prelims admit card:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Go to the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims admit card link given on the homepage.

Enter your login details and then click on submit to access the BPSC portal.

Your admit card for the prelims exam will appear on the screen.

Check your BPSC admit card and download it. Print it out for future reference.

The BPSC 67th Combined Prelims exam will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres across 38 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 726 positions. Candidates are advised to check the BPSC's website at regular intervals for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.