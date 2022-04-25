BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 expected today, check details here
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 today, 25 April on its website. Candidates who have registered for the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 will be able to download their admit cards online from the Commission’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
As per the official notice released by the commission, the BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) 2022 is scheduled to be held on 8 May 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM at 1,083 exam centres across 38 districts in the state.
Steps to download the admit card:
- Go to the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Go to the notification link that reads 'BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Link'.
- Login using your personal details like registration, date of birth, captcha, and other details on the login page.
- BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card would appear on your screen.
- Download and save the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 for future correspondence.
- Take a print out of it for carrying to the examination centre.
It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 726 vacancies through the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates should keep checking the Commission’s website for latest updates.
Applicants can also refer to the notice regarding the download of the admit card.
What is the exam pattern?
The BPSC 67th Prelims Examination will be of 150 marks. The exam’s duration is of 2 hours. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the recruitment process ahead.
It is to be noted the BPSC 67th Mains Exam will consist of four subjects including General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, along with an optional paper.
