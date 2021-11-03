BPSC 67th Combined (preliminary) Competitive Exam registration date extended; check details here

The exam will be held on 23 January, 2022 in three phases which include the preliminary round, main round, and interview

The registration deadline for the 67 combined competitive preliminary examination has been extended by the conducting body, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The date of registration has been extended till 19 November. Candidates can now register themselves by visiting the official website: https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Earlier, the application deadline was 5 November.

Step-wise procedure to apply for the exam is as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link that says, BPSC apply online, on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your details and pay the fee

Step 4: Keep a printout for future use

Direct link to fill the application form.

Along with the application form, a list of instructions for filling the form has also been released by the BPSC. Here is the link to instructions for filling the form.

According to the official notice issued by the commission (https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-11-03-02.pdf), there has been an increase of 3 vacancies for the exam. Now, the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam is being conducted for a total of 726 vacancies.

The exam will be held on 23 January, 2022 in three phases which include the preliminary round, main round, and interview. Candidates will have to qualify each round in order to appear in the subsequent round.

Once the registration process is completed, the window for application form editing will be opened by the commission. The editing window will, however, close on 29 November.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600 while those belonging to the SC/ST and PwD categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 150 to apply for the exam.

Aspirants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute and should have scored 50 percent marks in order to be eligible to apply for this exam.