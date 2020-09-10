BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020: Written exam for 434 posts in different departments of Bihar govt to be held in Oct

According to the notice released by Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in, the 65th main exam is expected to be held from 13 to 16 October

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the tentative dates for 65th mains (written) examination on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the commission is expected to conduct the exam on 13, 14 and 16 October. The detailed date sheet and timings of the exam will be released on the official website.

The main exam was earlier scheduled for 4, 5 and 7 August but was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.

The commission conducted the preliminary exam on 15 October 2019 and the result was declared on 6 March this year. Of the total 2,57,247 candidates, 6,517 qualified the exam. These candidates will be appearing for the BPSC 65th main exams, reported Hindustan Times.

The candidates appearing for BPSC 65th main (written) 2020 exams will have to abide by the guidelines set by the Commission, including the Coronavirus SOPs.

There will be three papers in main examination – one paper of Hindi of 100 marks and two General studies paper each of 300 marks. Besides, there will be one paper for optional subject of 300 marks, reported Careers360.

The selection process involves three stages, prelims, main and interview. Candidates who pass second stage have to appear for the interview after which the selection list is released by the commission.