BPSC 64th combined main competitive exam result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, 3799 candidates shortlisted for interview

The shortlisted candidates will have to carry along all the relevant documents and certificates with them at the time of interview.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 64th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination result on its website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the commission conducted the examination on 12, 13, 14 and 16 July 2019.

The result has been released in the PDF document and candidates can search for their roll number in it.

The report said that only candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the result are eligible for the interview. The date of the interview will soon announce be announced on the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a total of 3,799 candidates have been shortlisted for interview round.

Of the shortlisted candidates, 1,953 are from unreserved category, 631 from scheduled caste category, 26 from scheduled caste, 698 from extreme backward class category, 367 from backward class category and 124 women are from backward category are selected.

Also, 147 Divyang candidates and 63 candidates are selected under the reservation category for granddaughters and grandsons of ex- freedom fighters.

The shortlisted candidates will have to carry along all the relevant documents and certificates with them at the time of interview.

Steps to check BPSC 64th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination result

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads - Results: 64th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination

Step 3: The result will open in PDF document. You can press Ctrl+F and look for your roll number.

Here's the direct link to check the result - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2020-07-16-01.pdf

BPSC had conducted its 64th prelims exam on 16 December 2018. More than 19,000 candidates of the nearly 3 lakh aspirants successfully cleared the preliminary test conducted by the BPSC to fill more than 1,400 vacancies in Bihar. The prelims result was declared on 24 February 2019.