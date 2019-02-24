Bihar BPSC 64th preliminary test result declared: Check list of successful candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the results of the 64th Preliminary Test on Saturday night. The results can be checked on BPSC’s official website.

The exam was held on 16 December, 2018, at more than 800 centres across the state. Candidates can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official website

Step 2: Click on 'Results: For 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination'

Step 3: A PDF displaying the roll numbers of successful candidates will open

Step 4: Save the PDF or take a print out for future reference

Over 19,000 candidates of the nearly 3 lakh aspirants successfully cleared the preliminary test conducted by the BPSC to fill more than 1,400 vacancies in Bihar. These candidates will now be eligible to appear for the BPSC Main Examination, which will be held in July this year.

The cut-off for the general category was 97, for women 86, for SC men and women 85 and 69, respectively, for ST men and women 89 and 80, respectively, and for OBC men and women, 90 and 76.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.