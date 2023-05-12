India

'Boycott Starbucks' trends as new ad on transgender acceptance sparks debate

The tagline of the ad by Starbucks India was, 'It Starts With Your Name'. It focused on transgender rights and inclusivity that stirred up a debate on social media

FP Staff May 12, 2023 16:10:38 IST
Screengrab. Twitter/@StarbucksIndia

Popular coffee brand Starbucks has made headlines for the wrong reasons, as it released an advertisement on 10 May, which showed the concept of inclusivity and transgender rights. This made many people on social media angry, as they said it had hurt their sentiments. Soon #BoycottStarbucks started trending on Twitter.

The tagline of the ad by Starbucks India was, ‘It Starts With Your Name’. The brand in the two-minute, four-second clip showed a parent duo sitting at a Starbucks outlet, as they waited for their son. Their son ‘Arpit’ now identifies himself as ‘Arpita’. The father had trouble accepting his son’s decision to transition into female identity.

Watch the ad here:

Many people were triggered by advertisement. They slammed the coffee brand for being too ‘woke’.

A user said, “Seriously, we will deal with our issues when they come up; the last thing I need is preaching by a Western MNC. You take care of serving coffee.”

Another wrote, “I am a huge starbucks fan. Virtually spend thousands of rupees in their coffee shop every year. But still i can’t believe why @StarbucksIndia would launch a woke campaign in the name of advertisement? Can’t they just market their coffee and service to India.”

“Stop advising your customers… you are just selling coffee,” said another user.

Some people even supported the advertisement.

