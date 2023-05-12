'Boycott Starbucks' trends as new ad on transgender acceptance sparks debate
The tagline of the ad by Starbucks India was, 'It Starts With Your Name'. It focused on transgender rights and inclusivity that stirred up a debate on social media
Popular coffee brand Starbucks has made headlines for the wrong reasons, as it released an advertisement on 10 May, which showed the concept of inclusivity and transgender rights. This made many people on social media angry, as they said it had hurt their sentiments. Soon #BoycottStarbucks started trending on Twitter.
The tagline of the ad by Starbucks India was, ‘It Starts With Your Name’. The brand in the two-minute, four-second clip showed a parent duo sitting at a Starbucks outlet, as they waited for their son. Their son ‘Arpit’ now identifies himself as ‘Arpita’. The father had trouble accepting his son’s decision to transition into female identity.
Watch the ad here:
Your name defines who you are – whether it’s Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg
— Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023
Many people were triggered by advertisement. They slammed the coffee brand for being too ‘woke’.
A user said, “Seriously, we will deal with our issues when they come up; the last thing I need is preaching by a Western MNC. You take care of serving coffee.”
Seriously, we will deal with our issues when they come up; the last thing I need is preaching by a Western MNC. You take care of serving coffee.
— Suresh R Chitturi (@iChitturi) May 12, 2023
Another wrote, “I am a huge starbucks fan. Virtually spend thousands of rupees in their coffee shop every year. But still i can’t believe why @StarbucksIndia would launch a woke campaign in the name of advertisement? Can’t they just market their coffee and service to India.”
Iam a huge starbucks fan
Virtually spend thousands of rupees in their coffee shop every year
But still i can’t believe why @StarbucksIndia would launch a woke campaign in the name of advertisement ? Can’t they just market their coffee and service to India
Their service is the…
— Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) May 11, 2023
“Stop advising your customers… you are just selling coffee,” said another user.
Stop advising your customers… you are just selling coffee
— Mr.Indo Jin (@misterindojin) May 11, 2023
Some people even supported the advertisement.
What a beautiful commercial 💜
— Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) May 11, 2023
Way to go. Thankyou for standing up for this.
— Satyajit (@SatyajitKh7) May 12, 2023
