Boy shouts aloud to teach classmates in school, his unmatched energy leaves internet laughing

The viral video shows a small boy standing in front of the class and further shouting out loud to teach his classmates

October 21, 2022
Screenshot taken from video. Twitter/ @arunbothra

There is no match to the energy levels of children as they are young and in a growing up phase. We love seeing cheery children playing or having fun and it definitely does the work of bringing a smile instantly to our faces. Some children can also be quite funny and do the job of spreading laughter. With that said, a video has recently gone viral where a small kid can be seen teaching his classmates in a very unique and hilarious manner at the same time and will definitely tickle your funny bones!

Shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra on his Twitter handle, the video seems to be from a rural primary school in India where a small boy can be seen standing in front of the entire classroom and further shouting out aloud to teach his classmates. While the boy’s energy is unmatched and quite an amusing sight to witness, other students also joined in and repeated after him as he continued screaming a few Hindi names tirelessly.

Watch the video here:


Notably, it seems like the boy was instructed by his teacher to narrate the names to his classmates as a part of their studies and we can say the boy did it quite perfectly! Sharing the video, Bothra gave a funny caption and wrote, “Just wondering what this child will become when he grows up. Drill maestro or football coach? leader? Or TV Anchor.”

On the other hand, people also took to the comment section and shared their views on the video. While some found it quite funny, some also made their own suggestions.

Check reactions:


A user while sharing his own experience commented, “He can also become a PT teacher. Our PT teacher used to come to prayer meetings with a leg of a broken stool in his hand and say, ‘Those who want to strike, stay here and go to the rest of the class now. And in 5 minutes, no child was seen in the prayer meeting.”

So far, the video has gained more than 2.5 lakh views and received over 3,500 likes.

Updated Date: October 21, 2022 11:30:30 IST

