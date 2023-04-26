Bournvita Sugar Row: NCPCR tells health drink maker to pull down ‘misleading’ ads, file statement in 7 days

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Mondelez India-owned brand Bournvita to review and withdraw all “misleading” advertisements, packaging and labels after a video claimed that the health drink contains high percentage of sugar and contents that may cause harmful impact to the health of children.

In a notice to Deepak Iyer, President of Mondelez International, India, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo demanded the health drink manufacturer file a detailed report or explanation within seven days with the commission in the matter.

“The Commission in exercise of its powers under Section 13 of CPCR Act, 2005, requests your offices to kindly review and withdraw all misleading advertisements, packaging and labels and further send a detailed explanation/ report to apprise the Commission in the said matter within seven days from the date of issue of this letter report may kindly be sent on cp.ncpcr@nic.in and by post,” the notice read.

The notice came within days after social media influencer Revant Himatsingka posted a video alleging that Bournvita has high sugar content. The clip had sparked row on several online platforms.

A legal notice was served by Mondelez India after which Himatsingka deleted the video from all platforms but it had already gone viral with around 12 million views. Also, it was widely circulated on other platforms.

The NCPCR said it has received a complaint alleging that Bournvita promotes itself as a health drink improving children’s growth and development but it contains high percentage of sugar and other substances that might impact a child’s health.

The child rights body in the notice further said, “The commission in this regard observes that the product manufactured by your company is misleading the customers through it product packaging and advertisements. The commission observes that your product’s labelling, packaging, display and advertisement claims are misleading for the general public.”

The product’s labelling and packaging also fails to acknowledge the correct information regarding the contents used in the Bournvita health drink, the NCPCR said.

Responding to the viral videos, Bournvita had earlier said that over the last seven decades, it has “earned the trust of consumers in India by being a scientifically formulated product that adheres to quality standards and complies with the laws of the land”.

“We would again like to reinforce that the formulation has been scientifically crafted by a team of nutritionists and food scientists to offer the best of taste and health. All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals. All the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices,” a Bournvita spokesperson had said.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.