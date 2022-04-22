Boris Johnson meets PM Modi, says India-UK relationship has never been as strong and good as they are now

Boris Johnson thanked his Indian counterpart for the 'fantastic welcome' and 'joyful reception' in Gujarat. The UK PM, who is on a two-day India visit said, it was absolutely fantastic to see PM Modi's home state for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his UK counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday morning. During the meeting the visiting British PM said that the relationship between the two countries is stronger than ever.

"This is a very auspicious moment in relationship and friendship between two democracies. The world's largest democracy in India, the UK, one of the world's oldest democracies and I don't think things have ever been as strong and good between us as they are now," Boris Johnson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/IpbQMKAWPb — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

The visiting Prime Minister also received guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Talking to media, Johnson said it was his pleasure to be in Delhi with "my friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Johnson even thanked PM Modi for the "fantastic welcome." "I want to say to people of Gujarat for a fantastic welcome for us. I have never seen such a joyful reception. I wouldn't get that necessarily everywhere in the world. It was absolutely fantastic to see your (PM Modi's) own home state for the first time," Boris Johnson said.

#WATCH | "Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," UK PM Boris Johnson said in Delhi pic.twitter.com/f7tuRbFGKj — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

On the first day of his two-day visit, Johnson on Thursday was in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat. He became the first British prime minister to visit Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic Sabarmati Ashram.

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of his visit, Johnson on Friday tweeted, "Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi. From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.