The introduction of online PDFs and digital audiobooks has failed to affect the love of bookstores among the public. Bibliophiles love to spend their leisure time turning the pages of their favourite hardcover or paperback. Apart from reading, there are several individuals having a hobby of adding their favourite books to their very-own special collection. Looking at people expressing their excitement for books, children unquestionably occupy the first row. Recently, a bookstore has been winning hearts across social media by fulfilling a wish of a kid to purchase his favourite Dragon Ball Super comic. The news was shared by a store named Walking Bookfairs on their official Twitter handle.

According to the post, the boy visited the store looking for one of his dearest Manga comics. While he was carrying Rs 400 in his pocket, the actual price of his sought-after copy was slightly higher. He certainly got heartbroken getting to know that the comic would cost him Rs 699.

In a heart-melting gesture, the bookstore did not let the kid leave empty-handed. They made his desire come true by selling the book for Rs 499. The boy, evidently happy to get the comic, smilingly posed for a photo with the book in his possession. The photograph was also attached to the Twitter post and the kid’s priceless reaction said it all.

The caption of the post explained, “A young reader walked in with ₹400 in his pocket, and was overjoyed to find manga books in the store. He was disappointed that the one he wanted was priced at Rs 699. His smile when we told him he could have it at Rs 400 made our day.”

The move by the bookstore touched the hearts of social media users. They hardly wasted any time to appreciate the effort since the post surfaced on the internet. A user acknowledged, “I am filled with joy after reading this bcoz these small gestures at your bookstore are the reason why it is my favourite in town.”

Another user shared, “Reminds me of a similar incident with my younger brother, a reminiscence of the good old days.”

A person praised the store by saying, “What a wonderful thing to do and his day really got made. I am smiling wide too.”

An individual predicted, “He will always remember this day when luck swung his way and he got a big discount.”

Somehow it feels like books in recent times have been overpriced beyond a majority of the target audience. It wasn’t like this in the 90s and 2000s. — Pratik Panda (@_PratikPanda) December 22, 2022



Since being shared, the photograph has garnered more than 1,200 likes on the microblogging site so far.

