Bombay HC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 9 District Judge posts by 27 January

The Bombay High Court has invited online applications for nine posts of District Judge in Judicial Services of Maharashtra. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in .

The last date for submission of the online application form along with all attachments is 27 January till 4.30 pm.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit official website of the Bombay High Court - https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on 'District Judge' link

Fill the application form and submit the required documents by clicking on submit button

Download the District Judge recruitment form and take a printout of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for District Judge posts.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

In order to apply for the District Judge posts, applicants should be at least 35 years of age and must have attained the age of 48 years if they belong to communities recognised as backward by the government. For other reserved categories, the age limit to apply for the examination is 45 years.

Education

To apply for the posts, applicants should have a Degree in Law. They should be well-versed with Marathi language (speak, read, write).

Work experience

Candidates who are practicing as an Advocate in the Bombay HC or courts subordinate for at least 7 years can apply for the posts.

Application fee

Aspirants who are willing to apply for the District Judge posts have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. Those who belong to reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Selection procedure

In order to shortlist the candidates, the Bombay High Court may hold a Preliminary written exam (if necessary) which will include multiple choice questions. Applicants clearing the Preliminary exam will be allowed to appear for the Main written exam and Viva-voce. The Main written exam will have two papers carrying 100 marks each. The duration of the Main written examination will be 3 hours. Those who clear the Main exam will be eligible for the Viva-voce.

Applicants are advised to read the official notice carefully before applying for the posts.

For more details and query, applicants are advised to visit the official website of The Bombay High Court - https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in .

