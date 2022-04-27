Bomb threat letter found at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab; probe underway
Police informed that CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation
Kapurthala: A bomb threat letter was found at the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab's Kapurthala on Wednesday.
CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation, police said, ANI reported.
The station master informed that the threat letter received by the post today mentioned that "major railway stations like Sultanpur Lodhi, Ferozepur and Jalandhar will be blown up by 21 May to avenge."
"It mentioned that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and few other individuals will also be attacked," added the station master of Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station.
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022
Further details are currently awaited.
