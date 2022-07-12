Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala's Payyannur
New Delhi: Bomb was hurled at the RSS office in Payyannur in Kerala's Kannur district, police said.
The incident happened early this morning (12 July) with window glasses of the building broken in the attack, as per Payyannur police.
The bomb attack did not cause any casualties or injuries, according to reports.
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take the matter seriously and instruct the police force to find the culprits.
"Attack on @RSSorg is continues in Kerala! I strongly condemn the bomb attack on RSS office at Payyannur, Kannur. Request CM @pinarayivijayan to take this matter seriously & instruct the police force to find the culprits," she tweeted.
