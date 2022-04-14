Bohag Bihu 2022: Why is Bohag Bihu called Rongali Bihu? All you need to know

Rongali Bihu is another name for Bohag Bihu, and is derived from the term 'Rong,' meaning happiness and celebration

Bohag Bihu symbolises the start of the harvest season as well as the first day of the Assamese New Year. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across the Northeast state. The name Bohag Bihu is derived from the Assamese month of Bohag, when it is observed.

Rongali Bihu is another name for Bohag Bihu, and is derived from the term "Rong," meaning happiness and celebration. The festival represents a time of happiness and merriment in the state.

On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, people honour cattle and farm animals. They also pray to gods for a productive year, and wear traditional garb on the occasion. Moreover, people sing Bihu melodies and perform traditional dances during the seven-day long festival.

Delicacies such as mangsho, chira and pitha are prepared for Bihu. People also take part in a variety of rituals during the festival. People apply a mixture of turmeric and urad daal to cleanse themselves of all negativity. This is followed by taking bath and wearing new clothes.

People also wear traditional attire made from muga silk during Rongali Bihu. Many individuals seek the blessings of their elders and thank gods for a successful harvest as well. On the day of Bihu, the traditional Assamese towel, gamocha or Bihuwaan, is exchanged as a mark of respect and affection.

Husori, or a male band of singers, also travel to households and hold performances in exchange for alms. In exchange for gifts and other items, these singers bless the household and wish them a prosperous year ahead.

Apart from Rongali Bihu, there are two other Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam. Kaati Bihu during the middle of October, and Magh Bihu during the middle of January, are also marked with great zeal and enthusiasm in the state.

