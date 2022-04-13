Bohag Bihu 2022: Know rituals and significance of the Assamese festival

The Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the harvest season in the state as well as the new year, according to the Assamese calendar

Bihu, the national festival of Assam, is celebrated three times a year. Bohag Bihu, which is the most important of the three (kaati Bihu and Maagh Bihu), will be celebrated today, 13 April.

The Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the harvest season in the state as well as the new year, according to the Assamese calendar. It is an upbeat Assamese festival that is celebrated by all locals, regardless of caste, creed, or beliefs.

Rituals of the festival

Bohag Bihu is celebrated for a period of seven days. Cattle and farm animals are honoured on the first day of the festival. They are taken to a nearby river or pond and properly bathed. Any old rope tied to their legs is discarded, and it is replaced with a new one. The animals are allowed to roam freely in the field on that day. This ritual is performed to express gratitude to the animals who assist farmers in farming. The devotees also pray to god for a fruitful year ahead.

Manuah Bihu is the following day of Bohag Bihu. People dress up in new clothing and exchange gifts on this day. They pay visits to their relatives and seek blessings from elders.

The third day is designated to gods and is known as Gosai Bihu. People worship their household gods and seek their blessing on this day. During this occasion, people also dress up in traditional muga silk attire, sing traditional Bihu melodies, and perform traditional dance.

Significance of the festival

Bihu symbolises the changing of the seasons. Each of the three Bihu celebrations has its own distinct flavour. Farmers in Bohag Bihu prepare the field for cultivation. Kati Bihu is primarily celebrated to seek god's blessings so that no harm comes to the crops as farmers prepare for the harvest.

Magh Bihu indicates the end of the harvest season. The festival signals that farmers no longer need to worry about their crops as the abundant crops have already been reaped.

