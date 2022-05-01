Body of nurse found hanging on her first day in Unnao hospital; Family alleges rape and murder

The 18-year-old nurse from a nearby village had joined the hospital on 29 April and had taken a room on rent near the hospital, the police said

Body of a nurse was found hanging in the premises of a hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, informed police.

It was her first day at work at New Navjeevan Nursing Home in Bangarmau area of Unnao.

The family of the victim alleged that the woman was gang-raped before she was killed by the accused person. The FIR has been registered against three people on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother.

According to the family and the media reports, she had joined the hospital just a day before the incident.

The 18-year-old nurse from a nearby village had joined the hospital on 29 April. The hospital had opened on 25 April. The woman had taken a room on rent near the hospital, the police said.

"A woman's body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them," said Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

The family has alleged that she received a call from the hospital owner to do a night shift that day. She had returned to her room in the day since there were no patients at the hospital.

Singh said when the body was found, there was a mask on her face and a piece of cloth in her hand. The hospital has also been sealed, Singh added.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. An investigation into the matter has been started.

