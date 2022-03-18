Body of medical student, killed in Ukraine, to arrive in Karnataka on Sunday, says Basavaraj Bommai
On the day, the Karnataka chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, killed in shelling in Ukraine on 1 March, would arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, the chief minister said, "Naveen's body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 am." He also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member, according to ANI.
Later, the chief minister also took to Twitter to make the same announcement. The tweet in Kannada read, "The body of Naveen Gyanagoudar, a young man from Haveri district who had recently died during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will arrive in Bangalore on Monday morning at 3 am"
"ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತ ಪಟ್ಟ ಹಾವೇರಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಯುವಕ ನವೀನ್ ಗ್ಯಾನಗೌಡರ್ ಅವರ ಪಾರ್ಥಿವ ಶರೀರ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಬೆಳಗಿನ ಜಾವ 3 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಲಿದೆ" : ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @BSBommai
— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 18, 2022
Twenty-one year old Naveen Shekharappa, a fourth year MBBS student of Kharkiv National Medical University had ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange money and was reportedly standing in a queue when he was killed in Russian shelling. He belonged to Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri in Karnataka and was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagoudar.
Gyanagouda has been demanding that his son's body be brought to India for final rites. But so far due to the ongoing war, Naveen Shekharappa's body was embalmed and kept in a local mortuary. Both the Centre and state governments were making efforts to bring his body back to India.
With inputs from agencies
