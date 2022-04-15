Body of Indian student killed in Toronto likely to arrive in Delhi on Saturday
The accused has been produced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing, informed Kartik Vasudev's father
Ghaziabad: The body of Kartik Vasudev, who was shot and killed in Canada on 7 April, will arrive in Delhi on Saturday, informed his father Hitesh Vasudev.
"(Accused) Edwin has been produced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is being scheduled on Wednesday (April 20)," ANI quoted Hitesh Vasudev as saying.
Kartik Vasudev, who hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Canada in January to pursue higher education, according to his family.
He was shot at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, PTI reported.
The police identified the suspect as Richard Jonathan Edwin, who was charged with another homicide. Edwin's second victim was Elijah Eleazar Mahepath (35), who was walking westbound on the north side of Dundas Street East near George Street, Toronto police earlier stated.
