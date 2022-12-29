Bodh Gaya: Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama detained by Bihar Police, will be deported
The woman identified as Song Xiaolan has been living in India since October 2019. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya
Bihar Police on Thursday detained a Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya.
The Tibetan spiritual leader is currently in Bodh Gaya.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, Harpreet Kaur, told PTI the woman was picked up from a guest house at Maharani Road.
“A search was launched for her after an intimation from the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office at Kolkata that she had violated visa norms that allowed her to stay for not more than 90 days at a stretch”.
Woman will be sent back to China
“She has been in India since October 2019. She went to Nepal in January 2020 for four days and upon return to India, settled in McLeod Ganj”, the SSP told PTI.
The Chinese woman identified as Song Xiaolan came to Bodh Gaya on 22 December coinciding with the Dalai Lama’s visit to the international pilgrimage center.
“She was accompanied by another woman from Nepal whom she had met in Dharamshala. The Nepalese woman has also been taken into custody for interrogation”, the SSP added.
The Chinese national’s visa has been cancelled by FRRO, Kolkata and she has been slapped with a “Leave India” notice. Accordingly, she will be sent to Delhi for repatriation, said the SSP.
On Wednesday, police released sketches of Song and requested locals’ help in tracing her, ANI reported.
The Dalai Lama has this year resumed his annual tour to Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bihar | A three-day event related to the teachings of Dalai Lama commenced in Gaya district. pic.twitter.com/U1n0efdqXT
— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022
Security has been increased in and around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex.
The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering this morning at the ‘Kaal Chakra’ maidan. He is slated to give his address every day for three days till 31 December.
With inputs from agencies
