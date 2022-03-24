BOB Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 105 Specialist Officer posts, check details

The Bank of Baroda recruitment drive will fill 105 positions

The online application process for the post of Specialist Officers at Bank of Baroda will be closed today, 24 March. Individuals who are willing and eligible to apply for the position can do so online at bankofbaroda.in.

Talking about the online application fee, it is kept reasonable for all categories, ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 600. Applicants from the general/EWS/OBC category need to pay a fee of Rs 600, while applicants from the SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates shall pay a cost of Rs 100.

The recruitment drive will fill 105 positions, including 15 for Manager – Digital Fraud, 15 for Credit Officer SMG/SIV, 25 for Credit Officer MMG/SIII, 8 for Credit - Export / Import Business SMG/SIV, 12 for Credit - Export / Import Business MMG/SIII, 15 for Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager, and 15 for Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department).

For positions at Sr. No. 1, 6, and 7 in Fraud Risk Management and Corporate Credit, the selection process will include an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test considered appropriate for further selection, followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview with candidates who passed the online test.

To get detailed information about the educational requirements, age limit, salary levels, and other data, click here.

How to Apply for Job Openings? Get instructions here:

-Go to Bank of Baroda's official portal - bankofbaroda.in.

-Now visit 'Current Opportunities' section of the career tab.

-Beneath Bank of Baroda's Recruitment of Specialist Officers, click "Apply Now."

-Fill out the form, choose a position, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

-Submit the form and keep a copy for future use.

To make it easier for you, here's a direct link to apply.

Now that you have all of the necessary information, fill out the application as soon as possible to be considered for this incredible opportunity!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.