BMTC introduces flat bus fare system in Bengaluru to replace daily passes; system aimed at minimising contact during travel

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced a new ‘flat fare’ system for passengers purchasing tickets from conductors. The move comes days after BMTC faced flak for forcing travellers to buy daily passes worth Rs 70 for short distance travel.

The new flat fare system will minimise contact in buses during travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported ANI. It will come into effect from 26 May.

Deccan Herald reported that as per the new fare chart, passengers can travel up to 2 km by paying Rs 5, a ride till 4 km will cost Rs 10 while the charge for travelling between 5 and 6 km will be Rs 15. For 7 to 14 km, the fare will be Rs 20 and for 15 to 40 kms it will be Rs 25.

A passenger has to pay a maximum fare of Rs 30 for travelling up to 41 km and beyond.

The report cited a BMTC release which said that in view of public demand, a proposal was sent to the government for the introduction of a flat fare system and it was approved.

Earlier, the corporation had introduced daily, weekly and monthly passes that were compulsory to avail city bus services. The move had attracted a lot of criticism, with travellers saying that they cannot spend Rs 70 for daily passes for short distance travel.

Officials said the pass system was introduced as a measure to avoid cash transactions that may spread COVID-19 in buses.

In a conversation with The Hindu, MD of BMTC C Shikha said that while the earlier system was introduced to maintain social distancing and minimal contact between conductors and passengers, the new system is being started because they received complaints from various sections of the society.

“For the benefit of passengers we have come out with new fare structure. We appeal to the passengers to tender exact change and buy tickets for single trip,” Shikha was quoted as saying.

The new fare scheme has been introduced for the time being and a further decision on continuing it will be taken later.

The Karnataka government has recently appealed the central government to drop Bengaluru rural district from the list of COVID-19 Red Zones. The state said that there has been no fresh case of coronavirus in the area.

Karnataka has reported 42 deaths and over 2,000 cases of COVID-19. The state has given a few relaxations to its citizens during the lockdown 4.0 that will be effective till 31 May.