Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka govt set to write to Centre to drop Bengaluru rural district from COVID-19 red zone list
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to appeal to the Centre to drop Bengaluru rural district from the list of COVID-19 red zones as there are no fresh cases of coronavirus infections there, Revenue minister R Ashoka said on Saturday.
"Presently there are no cases of COVID-19 in Bengaluru Rural district. So we will write to the centre not to incorporate the Bengaluru rural district in the list of red zones," Ashoka said at the end of a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
Senior ministers, officials and deputy commissioners attended the meeting through video conferencing.
He said suggestions were made that Bengaluru urban district should be divided into various zones and wherever there are no COVID-19 cases, restrictions must be eased.
Ashoka said construction-related activities will be allowed and shops dealing with trading construction materials such as sanitary ware, tiles, steel, plumbing and hardware will be allowed to operate.
Though malls and markets will not be opened, the sale of essential commodities such as vegetables will be permitted in the market, he added.
In the meeting, it was decided that the labourers should be allowed to undertake one-way trip to their home district by the state road transport bus.
These labourers who travel to their districts should be quarantined.
Inter-district travel passes will be issued to the passengers stuck in other districts for travelling (one-way) to their districts.
The government directed the district authorities to carry out economic activities as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.
Economic activities should be permitted in those areas which are out of the containment zone, the chief minister told deputy commissioners,the minister said.
A detailed discussion took place with the deputy commissioners of Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru rural, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi and a set of directions were given to them to contain COVID-19.
Updated Date: May 02, 2020 15:40:43 IST
Tags : Bengaluru, Bengaluru Lockdown, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Karnataka, Karnataka Lockdown, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases
-
CSIR scientists rise to the challenge, build new protective gear and tests to fight COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 1: Russian PM tests positive, South Africa and Malaysia prepare to relax restrictions
-
Everything you need to know about Favipiravir, the potential drug for COVID-19 treatment
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 30: Over 1 million people recover globally as Tajikistan reports first 15 cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 30: Over 1,700 cases in the last 24 hours, plan to use malaria drug in Dharavi on hold
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 414 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in Mumbai today, total number of cases crosses 7,000
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Phase 3 results on Gilead coronavirus drug encouraging; a look at other potential COVID-19 treatments under trial
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh for last 7 days, says state govt; one death so far
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat reports 326 new COVID-19 cases as number of confirmed infections rises to 4,721; toll at 236
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions