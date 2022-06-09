Blink and you will miss it! Video of phone snatching on moving train in Bihar goes viral; watch

The incident took place in Bihar’s Begusarai on the Patna-Katihar Intercity Express. The victim, Mohammad Sameer, was sitting with a friend near the compartment door and making a video of the river passing by when his phone was snatch by a man perched on the bridge.

A video of a man snatching a phone from a moving train has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. The astonishing reflexes of the man, who stole the phone while perched on to a pillar of a bridge, has led to users even dubbing him as a desi ‘Spider-Man’.

The incident took place in Bihar’s Begusarai on the Patna-Katihar Intercity Express. The victim, Mohammad Sameer, was sitting with a friend near the compartment door and making a video of the river passing by. Suddenly, they see a man perched on the bridge. He makes an attempt to snatch the phone and succeeds.

In the blink of an eye, the man successfully accomplishes the theft and leaves the people staring in shock. As the train speeds away, the youths realise that the phone has been stolen. None of the passengers could do anything about the thief as the train moved away.

Watch:

पलक झपकते हुई लूट का Live वीडियो. इस वीडियो को पहली बार देखकर आप समझ ही नहीं पाएँगे कि क्या हुआ, इसलिए वीडियो को स्लो मोशन में भी किया है ताकि आप चलती ट्रेन में अक्सर होने वाली वारदात देख सकें और सतर्क हो जाएँ. बिहार के बेगूसराय की घटना. pic.twitter.com/1K2H0DTj1Y — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) June 8, 2022

The video was shared by Utkarsh Singh. According to the caption of the tweet, such incidents have increased in the state. The video has garnered a variety of reactions on social media. Some users talked about similar incidents that they had faced earlier.

I had gone through this in 2013. Returning from Bokaro to New Delhi. My phone was snatched while crossing Ganga river Near Allahabad. Not able to do anything except seeing. When report to TT, he says this is common on daily basis. — Naveen Mudgil (@Naveen_CWC) June 8, 2022

Many complained that officials hardly listen to complaints about such incidents.

There is a breeding industry of such a Mobile Snatchers in Bihar. This runs from Allahabad UP to entire Bihar. I had been victim of such terrible incident twice. First time in 2016 at Mokama Station and the second time in 2021 At Fatuha Station. Anyone official hardly listens. — ANIKET KUMAR (@aksingh2767) June 8, 2022

Some wondered where the mobile snatchers were selling the phones.

There is a breeding industry of such a Mobile Snatchers in Bihar. This runs from Allahabad UP to entire Bihar. I had been victim of such terrible incident twice. First time in 2016 at Mokama Station and the second time in 2021 At Fatuha Station. Anyone official hardly listens. — ANIKET KUMAR (@aksingh2767) June 8, 2022

Some even joked that the man was a worthy opponent for Hrithik Roshan’s character in Dhoom 2.

Finally, Hrithik finds a worthy opponent 😂 pic.twitter.com/HLHyU5cVbF — Rohan (@RohanFrancis19) June 8, 2022

According to India TV, Sameer has filed a complaint about the incident. Katihar Railway SP Dr Sanjay Bharti gave a statement about the case and promised action against the culprits. According to Bharti, such incidents by phone-snatching gangs are on the rise. Their modus operandi is to scope out a person talking on his mobile, beat him and then snatch his phone. "More people are being identified in this matter, and full action will be taken. Once we are able to curb theft at all costs, only then we will understand that our efforts have been fruitful,” he added.

