Blackbuck poaching case: Saif Ali Khan loses temper over media questions in Jodhpur, threatens to slap his driver

While the media attention around the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has largely focused around actor Salman Khan, the other actors accused in the case too have been bombarded with questions and attention they would rather avoid.

One of these instances put actor Saif Ali Khan in a spot as he got annoyed over media questions and snapped at his driver. In the video clip that has gone viral on social media, a bearded Khan is heard telling his driver, "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (put the window up and reverse the car or else you will get slapped)".

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

IANS also reported that a fan also misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the airport at Jodhpur on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, a Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict in the case, in which both the Khans are among the accused along with Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam. The actors were accused of poaching blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on 1 and 2 October, 1998, during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

They were accused of killing two blackbucks, the hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on 28 March. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for 5 April.

With inputs from IANS

